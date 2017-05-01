Albuquerque barbecue joint to be featured on national TV

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local barbecue joint is about to get some national attention.

Pepper’s Barbecue in Albuquerque is set to be featured on the Food Network’s “Big Bad Barbecue Brawls.” It’s a show about a pair of New York food trucks chefs going up against barbecue chefs around the country.

Pepper’s Chef Daniel Morgan says making the episode was a great experience, even with some unexpected challenges.

“Black clothes all over the restaurant, lights everywhere, and it’s already about 100 degrees in there when we cook, so it was just a daunting task,” Morgan said.

You can catch Pepper’s on “Big Bad Barbecue Brawls” Tuesday night at 8 p.m. o the Food Network.

