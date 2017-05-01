Al Hurricane honored at Albuquerque City Council meeting

By Published:
(Carey Olson/File Photo) ABQ Civic Plaza Downtown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Godfather of New Mexico music, Al Hurricane, was honored at city council Monday night.

Councilors voted to rename the Civic Plaza Pavilion in honor of the musician.

Despite a long battle with cancer, Al Hurricane made it out Monday night to speak about his special honor.

“I don’t know how much longer I will be around, but I love the city of Albuquerque, and the state of New Mexico. We pushed our music into Spain, Argentina, Mexico, and they accepted us, but this is a big honor,” he said.

A dedication and tribute concert is scheduled for Sunday at Civic Plaza. That concert will feature various local performers, including Al Hurricane’s sons and brothers.

 

