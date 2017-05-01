Afro-Mexican communities highlight upcoming Mexico tour

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A tour is being planned to explore the historical and current relevance of African culture in Mexico.

Origenes Afro is hosting an African Presence in Mexico Tour this Summer, a guided journey through the history and culture of people of African descent in the State of Veracruz, Mexico. Through informative immersion, this tour is a unique opportunity for people who are interested in learning a very different side of Mexican history.

The tour will involve travel between Veracruz and Mexico City, Mexico. The dates of travel are Monday, July 24, through Monday, August 7, 2017.

For more information on the tour or the itinerary, visit the tour website.