Adoption event offers low-cost opportunity to find a furever friend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An annual adoption event is being held to help members of the community find a variety of furry companions for only $5.

The City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is hosting the Cinco de Amigos Adoption Special. For a mere $5, cats and dogs of every kind, guinea pigs, rabbits, and fishes will all be available for adoption. The fee includes spay/neuter, all vaccinations, and a microchip. The special will be held on Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7 at both the Eastside and Westside Shelters, as well as at Lucky Paws at Coronado Mall.

For more information on the adoption event, visit the Animal Welfare Department website.