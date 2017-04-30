Women claim disabled man was assaulted at nail salon in Walmart

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- “I blew up, we lost it,” said Jenessa Williams.

Williams and her friend Vanessa Blue said an incident that happened inside the Walmart along Coors near I-40, Saturday night, gave them every reason to make a scene.

“I saw a guy that I recognized and I waved him down to say hello,” said Williams.

She said the man she waved down, is a disabled veteran and uses a wheelchair.

“He’s there all the time, all the Walmart managers know him by name, they’re friendly with him and for them to do that to him is just ridiculous,” said Williams.

Williams and Blue said they were waiting at the Regal Nails Salon and Spa inside the Walmart when they said an employee at the salon did something that appalled them.

“The guy got his broom and tried to shush him out with it,” said Williams.

The women said the man in the wheelchair was actually assaulted.

“As he approached him, he hit him,” said Blue.

The two women said the explanation the salon staff gave for the incident, didn’t make sense.

“They said that his chair was going to damage the floor, which is absurd,” said Williams.

She said she couldn’t believe what was happening.

“We both have special needs children, so it hit home for us,” said Williams.

News 13 spoke with a manager at Regal Nails Salon and Spa and he said that’s not what happened. The manager who did not want to go on camera, said the staff member was sweeping the floors because they were getting ready to close. He said he asked the disabled man to move, because he was in the way while he was sweeping. As far as hitting the man with the broom, he said that never happened.

Williams and Blue said the veteran did not want to press charges…

“I think he was mostly embarrassed over everything,” said Williams.

News 13 also reached out to Walmart. A spokesperson for the company said they were made aware by management at the Albuquerque location that an incident did take place inside the nail salon. They said the nail salon rents the space from Walmart, but said they are waiting for more details, and will look into what happened. The spokesperson also said, company policy prevents them from sharing video surveillance.