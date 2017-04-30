Three boaters found safe after being reported missing in Rio Grande

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Three boaters are safe after being reported missing in the Rio Grande.

Crews from several fire departments joined the search Saturday afternoon after reports that a kayaker had fallen into the water.

Rio Rancho Fire Rescue says during the search a canoe also overturned near Corrales leaving two people in the water.

After a 90-minute search all three boaters were found safe.

Rescue workers urge people to take extra caution along the river this time of year since spring snow melt makes the current run especially fast.