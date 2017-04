ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– APD is investigating Sunday after a deadly shooting in northeast Albuquerque.

It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday morning near Stardust Skies Park in the area of Pennsylvania and Montgomery.

Police say they responded to the area after reports of shots being fired and found a man dead.

No other details have been released at this time.

APD is asking anyone with information about the crime to call 242-COPS.