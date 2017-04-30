Pair arrested after allegedly threatening Albuquerque family at gunpoint

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– A man and woman were arrested after allegedly threatening a family at gunpoint after an incident on the road.

According to a criminal complaint, a dad reported a soda bottle hitting his vehicle Saturday afternoon while on Bridge at Old Coors drive.

Police say the dad followed the car the bottle flew out of into a dead end to get the license plate number then followed the car out of the dead end.

The complaint states shortly after, Molly Santillanes and Carlos Rodriguez got out of the car and pointed guns at the vehicle. A wife and 10-year-old daughter were also in the pickup.

Santillanes and Rodriguez were booked on a $50,000 cash or surety bonds and charged with assault with a deadly weapon as well as child abuse.