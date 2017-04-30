New Mexico State Police investigate shooting involving Santa Fe Police Officer

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)– New Mexico State Police are investigating a shooting that involved a Santa Fe Police Officer.

Investigators say the shooting happened Saturday evening around 10 p.m. on Chaparral Drive in Eldorado, New Mexico when a Santa Fe Police Officer was attempting to arrest a suspect who was seen in a stolen car. At some point the suspect was able to escape the officer, get into the officer’s patrol car and pin the officer between the patrol unit and a nearby tree.

NMSP says the officer fired one round, hitting the suspect in the abdomen.

The suspect was pronounce deceased at the scene.

Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect pending an autopsy.

The Santa Fe Police Officer was treated for a leg injury and released from the hospital.

KRQE will provide updates as information is made available.