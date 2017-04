ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Softball was looking to prevent a San Jose State sweep on Sunday, but the Spartans would win both games in the double header to take all 3 games of the series. UNM lost in game one 10-1 and then lost game two 7-2.

UNM is now 6-12 in conference play and will look to bounce back on Tuesday. They will play at home again hosting the New Mexico State Aggies, game time is Tuesday is 5 p.m.