Lobo Baseball takes series at SDSU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The 1st place Lobo Baseball team looked to lengthen their lead in the Mountain West standings with a win over 2nd place San Diego State on Sunday afternoon. UNM trailed for most of the first 7 innings but went on to win in the series finale 12-10.

The player of the game had to be UNM sophomore Jared Mang. Mang had two home runs in this game and his 2nd dinger would end up being the game winner, as the 3-run shot to deep left field gave the Lobos a 12-10 advantage on the Aztecs.

UNM is now four games up on SDSU in the MW standings with a 16-3-1 MWC record. UNM will now head home to take on in state rival New Mexico State on Tuesday. The single game series will start at 6:30 pm at Santa Ana Star Field.