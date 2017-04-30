Cox and D’Avanzo invited to Minnesota’s Rookie Camp Tryout

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2017 NFL Draft didn’t have any former Lobo’s names called, but the day after the draft other opportunities arose for some UNM alum. Dakota Cox and Nik D’Avanzo were invited to the Minnesota Vikings Rookie Camp on Sunday. Both with tryout with hopes of making the roster for next season.

“That’s the goal to go out there and just really show them that I can prove my worth to be on that team, and I am just very humbled to get the opportunity to get at least a chance to go after a contract. I am just going to go out there and just play hard and show my effort that I have given throughout the past 4 years in college”, said former Lobo Linebacker Dakota Cox.

Cox led the Lobos in tackles all four of his years at UNM, and finished with a staggering 403 total tackles at the end of his collegiate career. Defensive Lineman Nik D’Avanzo also had a good career at UNM, as he led all defensive lineman in the Mountain West this past season in tackles, with 61.

Both Nik and Dakota of course wanted to hear their names in the draft, or even get an undrafted free agent deal, but these guys know they have what it takes to play at the next level and are ready to show that this weekend.

“You know the main thing is just proving all the other teams wrong. I felt like I should have got signed as a free agent yesterday, but it didn’t happen. So, when I go there I want to let them know that I am here to stay and I want to show them my size and my quickness off the line and that I can be a threat to other teams. So, hopefully I can help the Minnesota Vikings to a championship”, said former Lobo defensive lineman Nik D’Avanzo.

Both will leave on Thursday for the rookie camp tryout, which will start on Thursday and will run through Sunday.