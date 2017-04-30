Construction underway at Westside park dedicated to fallen APD Officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Construction is underway on a new Westside Albuquerque park honoring a fallen hero.

Albuquerque Police Officer Shawn McWethy was killed in the line of duty more than 30 years ago, but his memory is being kept alive with the dedication of a new park in his name located near Unser and Ladera.

Sunday APD and city leaders joined Officer McWethy’s family at the groundbreaking.

His parents talked about his passion for being a police officer, his strong sense of humor and his generosity.

Officer McWethy was just 23 years old when he died.

There is also a police substation bearing his name.

The more than $660,000 funding for the park came from bond money and City Councilor Ken Sanchez’s set-aside fund.