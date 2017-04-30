Bernalillo County holds event to honor artists and outstanding citizens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– A celebration on Albuquerque’s Westside Sunday, honored artists and outstanding citizens.

The annual Day in Paradise event at Paradise Hills Park was a chance for families to enjoy local food, music, and games as well as honor local athletes and citizens who have worked to improve their community.

Local leaders say events like these are chance for people to experience the positive things their communities have to offer.

The event kicked off the dedication of a public art installation called “cone-flowers” by artist Christopher Weed.