Alleged shoplifter arrested accused of repeatedly targeting Albuquerque Walmart

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– An Albuquerque man is in jail accused of several shoplifting incidents at the same store one of which became violent.

Police arrested Akol Franklin this weekend after a domestic violence incident.

Franklin was also wanted for a series shoplifting cases at the Walmart on Academy and Wyoming.

The criminal complaint states Franklin went into the Walmart four times between December of 2016 and January and filled shopping totes with cigarettes, alcohol bottles, tools and took off without paying for the items.

In January, Franklin allegedly hit a security guard in the head with a whiskey bottle.

Franklin is in jail facing an array of charges including battery.