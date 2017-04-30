Albuquerque woman facing charges after allegedly ramming police cruiser in stolen car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– An Albuquerque woman is facing a slew of charges after allegedly ramming a police cruiser in a stolen vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer followed the woman, later identified as Shannon Mcdevitt, to Morrow Avenue near Chelwood Park back in March.

The complaint states once two police cruisers blocked her path she reversed into a driveway, then rammed one police car twice before taking off.

Police issued a warrant and arrested Mcdevitt Saturday.

The judge kept her bond high Sunday morning, citing her long criminal history.

Mcdevitt is in jail on a $100,000 cash or surety bond.

She also has a probation violation hold.