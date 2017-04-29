Winter weather hits New Mexico well into Spring

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just east of Albuquerque and throughout Santa Fe, it was a snowy mess. Snow plows were out in full force, and some drivers found themselves stuck in mounds of snow.

“I turned around and just a little piece of ice threw me off the road, kind of messed my day up,” said one man who got his way out of snow after getting stuck on the side of the road.

Many others found themselves stuck and tried to get out and on their way.

“This is very unusual, usually we’re in sandals, shorts, tank tops, and now we’re back in jackets, boots and scarves,” said Renee Nuanez.

People like Nuanez, wondered where the warm weather went.

“It’s crazy… it’s very unheard of for this time of year,” she said.

In Tijeras the slushy roads sent cars sliding. The snow even closed eastbound I-40 leaving cars at a standstill.

“I’m kind of trying to kind of soak this cold up before we get back to 100 degree Texas,” said a traveler from Texas.

DOT crews even got stuck in their vehicles.

“With our truck down, traffic slowed down, these guys were stuck a little earlier in the day so the road was a lot worse then it is now,” said Mark Martinez with District 5.

He said they were able to get their truck out as well as as a semi and a vehicle behind them that were also stuck.

“Just be cautious of all our guys, we’re trying to keep the roads clear and wanna make sure traffic’s safe,” said Martinez.