ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The community came together in Albuquerque’s Wells Park neighborhood in mid-April to plant more than 100 trees for Earth Day, only to have them uprooted by vandals.

Project organizers tell KRQE News 13 some of those trees have been ripped up. Two larger trees were taken, while five smaller ones were left on the ground next to the holes.

There is no word on whether there are plans to replant the trees.