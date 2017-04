ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Spot armored knights, jesters and royalty at the balloon museum in Albuquerque, Saturday.

It’s being transformed for a renaissance fair.

Rain or shine, folks can enjoy food, entertainment, arts and activities, all from the middle ages.

The event is 10 bucks for adults and five for kids.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.