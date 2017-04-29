Photos: Gathering of Nations 2017

By Published:
Gathering Of Nations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The nation’s largest is underway at Expo New Mexico. Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to attend the Gathering of Nations. It is the second largest event in Albuquerque, behind Balloon Fiesta.

See photos from Gathering of Nations 2017.

Photos: Gathering of Nations 2017

 