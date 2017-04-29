Man facing slew of charges after carjacking in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– A carjacking investigation led APD to a man accused of several other robberies at businesses around the city.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to an armed carjacking on Pennsylvania in northeast Albuquerque back in March.

A woman told police a man, later identified as Adonus Encinias, pointed a gun at her, pushed her down and took her keys and took off in her car.

Officers later found that stolen vehicle empty on Cardenas outside of a self-storage business.

Investigators were able to link that crime to Encinias and to a rash of other robberies at a Dions, Walmart and Walgreens.

Police arrested Encinias after an incident with another stolen vehicle in mid-April.

Encinias is in jail facing a slew of charges including armed robbery.