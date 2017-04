ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Baseball was coming off of a loss, in game 1 of their 3 game series with San Diego State, coming into Saturday’s game. UNM bounced back in a big way early against the Aztecs, as they scored 8 runs in the 1st inning.

They went on to defeat SDSU 11-6 lengthening their lead in the mountain west standings. UNM is now 3 games up on the Aztecs and hold a 15-3-1 MW overall record. The series finale in San Diego will be on Sunday at 2 pm.