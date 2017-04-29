Jalen Harris leaves while Anthony Mathis stays at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday night the news came out that now former Lobo Basketball Guard Jalen Harris was transferring out to Arkansas. Harris averaged just over 4 points, 2 assists, and 1 rebound in his freshman season with the Lobos this past year.

So, one Lobo is gone, but another has decided to stay. Along with forward Sam Logwood, sophomore shooter Anthony Mathis has decided to stay with the Lobos. Mathis was one of the four players that said he would transfer out at the end of this past season, but has decided to stay.

He told KRQE Sports on April 11th, when Paul Weir was announced as UNM’s 21st head Basketball Coach that he was about 70-30 percent on staying or leaving. Lobo Beat writer Geoff Grammer saw Mathis at a practice on Saturday and confirmed that he is staying with the Lobos.

As for stand out guard Elijah Brown, his status is still unsure but has reportedly said that he will announce his transfer plans in the coming week.