Former Lobo Daniel Henry Signs Undrafted Free Agent Deal with Baltimore

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former UNM Safety Daniel Henry signed a free agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. His agent is still working on all of the details, but Henry was excited to move on to the next level and play in the NFL.

“They liked that I am a physical player. I played in the box a lot just in our defense at UNM, and they like hard hitting safeties. So, you know they want me to put on some more weight there, but they think that I haven’t developed into the player that I can be and they think that I have big upside. They were pretty optimistic talking to me about it, so it was pretty exciting”, said Henry.

Henry is a 6’1” safety that was in on 137 tackles for the Lobos over the past 2 seasons.

Also from southern New Mexico, NMSU Center Anthony McMeans has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the LA Rams. McMeans is a 6 foot 3 and 320 pound center that garnered a lot of attention this past season.