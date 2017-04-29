Chris’ Saturday Forecast

Snow, rain and cold weather will continue across most of New Mexico today. The heaviest snow will be found across the Northern Mountains and in northeast New Mexico from this morning into the early evening hours. This is where 6-12″ will fall by tonight. The Sandia and Manzano Mountains will also have another shot at more snow this afternoon. These areas could see 4-8″ of snow while Santa Fe could pick up 2-6″. Albuquerque will see the shot at light snow with a Trace-2″ expected mostly on the grassy surfaces and in the Foothills.

Once the snow tapers off this evening, temperatures will plummet overnight tonight into Sunday morning. Widespread freezes are likely across central and northern New Mexico on Sunday morning with temperatures falling back into the teens, 20s, and low 30s. So if you haven’t already, you will want to protect any tender vegetation you have outside. After a frigid Sunday morning, temperatures will start to warm back up with mostly sunny skies tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will continue to warm back to seasonal highs for the beginning of the week with drier conditions.