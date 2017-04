ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It may be a bit of a wintery weekend for venturing out, but the BioPark is offering you a reason to get outdoors.

Through Sunday, all tickets to the zoo, aquarium, and botanic garden are half-price. This is the BioPark’s second of four half-price weekends during the year.

The deal applies to single admission tickets to each facility, while combo package tickets remain at the usual price.

The BioPark is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.