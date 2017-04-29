APD: Mushroom growing operation found after responding to apartment fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Firefighters looking to evacuate residents after an apartment fire found what police are calling a mushroom growing operation.

Police issued an arrest warrant for John Kemm after a fire broke out on Harvard Dr. SE on Thursday.

A criminal complaint states firefighters found glass jars with whitish mod and seeds, trays containing unknown substances, pots, and pressure cookers.

“I was forced to evacuate because of a fire, and then claimed that there were these charges that are completely false accusations. I’m pleading not guilty,” said Kemm in court Saturday.

Kemm is charged with distribution of a controlled substance. A judge released him today on his own recognizance.

Three dogs died in that fire.