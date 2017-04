ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Albuquerque Police are asking for help identifying a man who they say is a person of interest in a homicide from Friday.

It happened around 6 p.m. Friday night on Zuni and Dallas near Pennsylvania.

Police say the victim’s body was found on the sidewalk.

Anyone who recognizes this man or has any information about the crime is asked to call 242-COPS.