Albuquerque man allegedly uses cell phone as weapon to threaten police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Things quickly got dangerous as officers responded to a domestic call earlier this week. Police lapel video shows a man threatening them, and all signs indicating he was armed.

Police said Jacob Martinez was drunk when they got to the scene. They said he kept reaching for something in his pocket, and officers didn’t know what it was. Turns out, it was only a cell phone.

It all started early Thursday morning when Albuquerque Police responded to a domestic violence call at a home near Gibson and Unser. When they got to the scene, they found Jacob Martinez, drunk and not cooperating.

Officer: “Ok get on the ground Jacob”

Martinez: “My hands are in the air, no! You guys don’t scare me!”

According to a criminal complaint, Martinez’s ex-girlfriend told police he was trying to get inside her home and she was afraid. Police said he was yelling at her when they got to the scene, then turned his attention on them.

Officer: “Stop walking!”

Martinez: “Turn the flashlight off! I respected you, you guys don’t respect me!”

Police kept trying to get Martinez to surrender. They said he took an aggressive stance at one point, and appeared to have a weapon.

As police approach Martinez, they see the weapon in his hand is just a cell phone. Eventually, police are able to cuff him. According to the complaint, Martinez told officers his plan was to commit suicide by having police shoot him. Something officers did not find amusing.

Officer: “Nobody wants to shoot you man.”

Martinez: “But this is hard, everyday.”

Officer: “Ok, well that’s no reason to have somebody go shoot you. You took a bladed stance, you pulled that phone out, you looked like you had a gun I mean holy crap man.”

After apologizing to officers a few times, police gave Martinez one last lecture.

Officer: “You don’t want bullets holes in you and go through that pain neither, right? How stupid is that?”

Martinez: “Sometimes in life, you don’t think about that.”

In the video, police are heard telling Martinez they were seconds away from shooting him because they feared the cell phone in his hand was a gun. They said after the confrontation, Martinez threw the phone on the ground.

Martinez is charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer. He was released after posting a $15,000 cash or surety bond.