World’s largest PowWow hits the Duke city

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For more than three decades, it has hosted more than 700 tribes from around the world and it’s back.

The Gathering of Nations is the largest powwow in the world for Native American and indigenous people.

Tens of thousands of visitors are expected to attend this year’s event, which will be held at a new venue, EXPO NM.

Attractions for 2017 include the new Teepee Village and the Buffalo Dance Tribute, in support of environmental and water protection efforts happening worldwide and so much more.

See a majestic Bald Eagle and learn about HawkQuest, a nonprofit organization which teaches the importance of ecology, saving animals, and the environment.

It all takes place Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29. Tickets start at $18 per day.

For more details on the event, visit the Gathering of Nations website.