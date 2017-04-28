Winter storm prompts changes for businesses in spring mode



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This springtime winter storm took a lot of people in the area by surprise.even some businesses that were already in spring mode had to scramble and stock up on certain materials for customers.

Rick Hobson, Owner of Jericho Nursery, said the aisles in his store are never this crowded and the tables out back are never this empty.

“What we’re doing is we’re protecting from frost,” Hobson said. “It’s Friday night, somewhere in Albuquerque it’s going to freeze.”

But even if you’re not in Albuquerque, if you’ve already planted those spring flowers, Hobson said you’re going to want to protect them.

“It got colder and colder and colder, so we came in and it took us all day,” he said.

Employees had to make last minute adjustments to a whole new shipment of plants that just arrived for spring time.

” We had to move it all in, we’re not going to take a chance. It’s a part of being in the business in Albuquerque,” Hobson said.

Hobson said stocked up frost blankets for plants, it’s the one thing everyone has been asking since the storm is only expected to get worse.

Since we are expecting those freezing temps, Hobson said your plants should be covered. However, he said to make sure not to cover them with anything too heavy or with plastic.