Vote to name April the giraffe’s baby

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – The nation watched as April the giraffe gave birth. Now people have the chance to name her calf in memory of a Massachusetts boy.

6-year-old Gio Maggiore died earlier this month from a congenital heart defect.

He loved giraffes so much he even dressed as one for Halloween and now the community of Boston is trying to rally national support to name April’s baby calf after “Gio.”

So far Gio has made it in the top 10 spot.

To vote to name April’s baby giraffe, click here.

Here are the choices:

“Alyssa’s Choice”

Apollo

Geoffrey

Gio

Harpur

Noah

Ollie

Patch

Patches

Unity