UNM unveils proposed new logo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico unveiled a proposed new logo Friday. A committee who was tasked with determining whether the current logo was outdated came up with the idea.

UNM calls the new logo a bolder, more contemporary version of an existing spirit mark.

Students KRQE News 13 spoke to had mixed reactions.

The logo will be presented to administrators at the end of May.

If adopted, business cards, uniforms, signs and other materials bearing a UNM logo will be transformed.