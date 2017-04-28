The world’s largest pow-wow kicks off in the Duke City

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Organizers are preparing for the nation’s largest pow-wow.

The Gathering of Nations for the first time this year will take place at the state fairgrounds.

Tens of thousands of spectators are expected for the official kick-off of the Gathering of Nations and it’s the second largest event in Albuquerque, behind Balloon Fiesta.

This year, it will look a little different and that’s because it will be at Expo New Mexico for the very first time.

Last year and in previous years the event was held at Wise Pies Arena aka The Pit.

The event this year has moved because of a dispute with the university.

UNM leaders say they lost money on the deal.

Now the gathering is paying even more for a spot at Expo New Mexico.

Thousands will represent more than 700 tribes here for the next two days and spectators will bring in a lot of money for the city.

The Gathering of Nations lasts through Saturday.

As for parking ART says construction of 99 additional parking spots at Expo New Mexico is complete.

This will help keep people from parking in the neighborhood surrounding the fairgrounds.

The Indian market and music will start at 10 a.m. with the grand entrance beginning at noon.