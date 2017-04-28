The man convicted of brutal rape to spend 36 years behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A grants man convicted of a brutal rape in Albuquerque will spend the next 36 years behind bars and his victim almost died as a result of the attack.

This has been a long fight for justice for this young lady.

The crime happened three years ago and Friday she faced the man who nearly killed her with her family by her side.

“I struggle every day. I put on a brave face every day but I’m not okay,” Brianna Chavez said.

KRQE News 13 doesn’t normally show or name rape victims, but Brianna hasn’t been afraid to speak out about her fight for justice.

She was brutally raped by high school classmate Joseph Apodaca, nearly three years ago.

Chavez was in Albuquerque, visiting from Arizona when the two met up at an Albuquerque nightclub.

After several drinks, she says she blacked out and woke up in a hospital.

She had been left in a Belen parking lot and doctors say that if she would not have been found, she would have bled to death.

A jury convicted Apodaca, after a two-week trial.

During the sentence Brianna’s family addressed the judge, asking for the maximum sentence of 51 years but those who testified on Apodaca’s behalf said he isn’t a bad person and this was all a big accident.

Apodaca also addressed Brianna saying “”I just want to say that I am sorry to Brianna and her family…her life will never be the same and mine won’t either.”

He showed little emotion as the state’s witnesses spoke to the judge, but he did break down when his child’s mother talked about their daughter.

The defense asked for 12 years but in the end, the judge sentenced him to 36 years.

The judge said this was a tough sentence to hand down. On one hand is the brutality of the crime, on the other is a man who comes from a good family with no criminal record.