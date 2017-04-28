Study finds health care overhaul would burden New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – An analysis commissioned by a liberal-oriented advocacy group tallies the local financial effects of Republican plans to overhaul Medicaid health care.

The study released Thursday by the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty concludes New Mexico state government would be compelled to pay an additional $3 billion from 2020 to 2026 to maintain current levels of Medicaid coverage and services.

New Mexico is among states that expanded Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

Under the Republican plan, costs to the state would increase substantially for new expansion patients and those who drop out temporarily.

The analysis by University of New Mexico researcher Kelly O’Donnell says caps on per-capita costs also would burden state finances.

Congressional Republicans hope to vote soon on a revised health care overhaul bill.