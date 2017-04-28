State unveils new display to honor fallen Vietnam veterans

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico servicemen who lost their lives in the Vietnam War has received official recognition of their sacrifice. A display was unveiled today inside the Bataan Memorial Building.

Five decades after they never came home, the fallen will be forever remembered with this touching tribute known as the “Tribute to New Mexico’s Fallen Vietnam Heroes” display.

“Three Hundred and Ninety-Eight New Mexicans died for us,” said Jack Fox, cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services.

“They didn’t choose to die, they didn’t choose to have to suffer, but they were willing to do that,” Fox said.

“It is our duty. It is our solemn duty to not forget them. Their sacrifices were dear,” he said.

“Regardless of public opinion, they served with honor and dignity and they served with dedication to the mission,” Fox said. “They paid the ultimate sacrifice. They did that for us,” he continued.

Attending the unveiling of the memorial was a number of Vietnam veterans.

Terry Brown, a Vietnam veteran who lives in Corrales, said, “We see their faces, we know they sacrificed, and we won’t forget them.”

David James said, “I have a childhood buddy of mine, Juan J. Wilson. We served together, and he never came home.”

David Roybal, who served in Vietnam, noted, “It brings tears to your eyes.”

“That’s my cousin. Carlos Zamora. He was from Carrizozo, New Mexico,” noted Gloria Chavez-Sampson, who attended the ceremony.

“It brings tears to my eyes. Very proud,” said Chavez-Sampson.

Of the 1,600 Americans still missing in action in Vietnam, 12 are from New Mexico.

The photos were collected by the Vietnam Veterans of America Northern New Mexico Chapter 996.