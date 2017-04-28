Retro fundraiser benefits children’s cancer charity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An iconic auction of local restaurant memorabilia will soon be underway to benefit a local children’s charity.

The 40 Year Retro Revival will auction off merchandise and souvenirs from iconic local eateries: Friars’ Pub, Sunset Grille, and more. To round out the experience, a Chef will be recreating popular menu items of the past. The event will be held at Green Jeans Farmery on Saturday, April 29 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and all proceeds will be donated to the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico.

For more information on the auction or the charity, visit the Retro Revival website.