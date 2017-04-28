Police searching for missing Albuquerque man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for a missing man.

56-year-old Terry Williams was last seen leaving his girlfriend’s house Tuesday night at 9 p.m.

Around 5 a.m. the next morning she told officers she got a call from his alarm company telling her that his apartment alarm was going off.

Police say she went to the apartment and found it in disarray with Williams nowhere to be found.

The surveillance video police say shows two unknown people using keys to enter the apartment one minute before the alarms went off.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact the APD.