Police arrest teen for reckless driving in street race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Police officer waiting to catch street racers at a popular spot had no problem doing that when one raced right toward him, driving on the wrong side of the road.

It happened in the area of Broadway and I-40 where neighbors say they are very familiar with the sound of cars revving their engines late at night.

“I do hear it frequently in the evenings,” Ray Madrid said.

“It’s gotten worse the last five years. They’re down this street fast, fast, fast,” another neighbor said.

“It’s very scary. It’s dangerous,” said Gilbert Borunda.

The Albuquerque Police Department says there are at least six popular spots for street racing throughout Albuquerque.

“We get complaints all the time,” said APD Ofc. Fred Duran.

One street in the area has skid marks and was spray painted with the name of what appears to be a local racing club. APD video of that street last weekend shows what happened after an officer tried to crack down on illegal racing there.

A criminal complaint states that the officer was parked at the end of the street when two cars took off, one driving the wrong way on the road headed straight toward the patrol car.

“There’s about a hundred cars all leaving now,” an officer can be heard saying in the lapel video.

APD arrested 19-year-old Jade Garcia for reckless driving.

“We’d rather catch them when they’re doing something like that before they kill somebody and lately we’re seeing it more and more, that they’re being caught in crashes and what not,” Ofc. Duran said.

Police say, in November, a driver street racing on I-25 rear-ended a van at more than 100 miles per hour, killing 10-year-old Esmeralda Rivera.

KRQE cameras captured another crash last year that police said also started with street racing.

“I’m concerned. I’m very concerned for the safety of my wife and my child and just the people in the neighborhood,” Borunda said.

Police say they are looking into ways to curb that dangerous driving, hoping even one arrest among dozens of cars will encourage teens to try a safer alternative, like a local speedway instead of public streets.