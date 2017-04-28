Albuquerque Police: Body found near Zuni and Pennsylvania

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zuni has been shut down between Dallas and Rhode Island due to police activity.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, officers responded to reports of a possible shooting in the area of Zuni and Pennsylvania. When they arrived, one person was found dead.

APD says the cause of death is still uncertain but police are investigating.

Police have not released any suspect information and they say that no one is in custody at this time.

Due to police activity – currently Zuni will be closed from just east of DAllas and west of Rhode Island. — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) April 29, 2017