NMSU student film receives awards, sold for distribution rights

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A film made right here in New Mexico is getting international attention this and on Friday night that independent film will make its debut in Las Cruces.

Coming soon to select theaters is this movie right here “A Heart Outright” all thanks to a distribution deal. But what’s more impressive about this movie is that the cast and crew are all students from New Mexico State University.

The film tells the story of Stephen Ryder, a New Mexico man who runs away from his past after a tragic ordeal. But when his mother dies, he’s forced to return home, confronting all that he left behind including the woman he once loved.

It is a two-year project that nearly 40 students at NMSU’s Creative Media Institute took part in.

Professor and director, Ross Marks, had the idea to team up with playwright Mark Medoff to turn a class project into an independent film success.

“I didn’t have very high expectations for the film based on its genesis as a classroom project. And then I said you know what I’ll send it to a few festivals and I did and it got in,” said Marks.

So far the movie has been in several festivals throughout the country including the Hollywood Film Festival. It was even named “Best Feature Film” in another.

It caught the attention of some movie executives. Soon after, they had three distribution offers.

“We sold the film to a boutique distributor called Silicon Beach Distribution. They’ve distributed several Academy Award Nominated documentaries,” said Marks.

This means the movie will have a limited theatrical release, playing in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago. It means more money for the university and the Creative Media Institute to buy equipment.

But Marks said it’s more than just the money they’re receiving, it’s the impact this movie has had on the students.

“Forty students get a feature film credit on their resume so when they graduated, they already had that and it made them more employable,” said Marks.

Marks and his students will celebrate their opening night in Las Cruces at the Fountain Theatre. Screen times are 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets can still be bought at the door.

To see the full trailer, click here: https://youtu.be/RbdNDb9-c1U