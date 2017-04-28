New Mexico universities seek tuition increases

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Student tuitions are on the rise at one of the nation’s most affordable state university systems in response to New Mexico’s state budget crisis.

Regents at New Mexico Highlands University were considering Friday a 7.5 percent tuition hike in anticipation of new state funding cuts. Fall tuition increases have been approved at a trio of state universities and a community college in Santa Fe as administrators grapple with major financial uncertainties.

All state spending on institutions of higher education has been vetoed for the coming fiscal year amid an escalating feud between Republican New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez and the Democratic-led Legislature over how to resolve a state budget crisis.

The New Mexico Supreme Court is considering whether to overturn that veto with input from state university presidents.