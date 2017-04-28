New Mexico MMA fighter faces child abuse charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An MMA fighter from New Mexico could be in a world of trouble for what he’s accused of doing to a three-year-old girl that left her in critical condition.

A spokesperson for the Tucson Police Department, Sgt. Pete Dugan, said on April 26, the three-year-old’s mother, heard a commotion in another room of the family’s home, located on South St. Michael’s street in Tucson.

Police said when she entered the room, she found her MMA fighter boyfriend Gilbert Cuhen in the room and her daughter unresponsive. Police said Cuhen in not the girl’s father.

They said the mother left the family’s home but then pulled over at Cherrybell and 22nd Street to call 911, because her daughter wasn’t breathing.

“This is a nightmare guys,” said the girl’s mother in a Facebook live update.

Three-year-old Audi is now fighting for her life.

“Right now she’s heavily sedated, she has a fractured skull, the base of her skull is fractured,” said the mom.

When crews got to the mother and her daughter they took over medical care and rushed Audi to the hospital.

They said doctors found internal and external injuries consistent with abuse. At the time, police said they were trying to locate Cuhen but got word he had likely fled to Deming where he has family.

After speaking with authorities in Deming and Tucson police over the phone, Cuhen agreed to come back to Arizona. Tucson police said he turned himself in and was booked into jail on two counts of child abuse.

“What happened right now is not the important thing, the important thing is my babies,” said the toddler’s mom in her Facebook video.

Cuhen remains in jail in Tucson on a $350 thousand dollar bond. Police said he could face additional charges.

A Go Fund Me has been set up for Audi and her family.