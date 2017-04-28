Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: An incoming late season winter storm will bring widespread changes to the state beginning today. Snow levels will start high (favoring the higher terrain of the Northern Mtns) with spotty to scattered rain showers breaking out late afternoon through this evening. Winds will still remain strong over far southern NM (sustained speeds 25-35mph). Afternoon temperatures will drop below average in most locales – expect highs to top out in the mid- to upper 50s across the RGV.

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect for Northern + Central Mountains and Northeast Plains beginning midnight Friday continuing until early Sunday morning. Threats: significant snow accumulation (6″-18″) and blowing snow (sustained: north 25-35mph / gusts up to 45mph)

WIND ADVISORY in effect for southwest NM beginning 1PM through 9PM Friday due to strong southwest winds 25-35mph / gusts up to 50mph. Blowing dust reducing visibility likely.

SATURDAY: Significant heavy snow will continue across northern and northeast NM through the day. Widespread low elevation rain and high mountain snow will be on and off across most of the state. Afternoon temperatures will be significantly colder than seasonal averages (anywhere from 20°-40° below normal) – expect highs to top out in the 40s across the Albuquerque-metro area and not likely to get out of the 30s farther north and east.

SUNDAY: Storm clears out leaving behind more sunshine and cool temperatures (although, warmer than what’s on tap for Saturday).

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Warm, mostly sunny conditions stretched from stateline to stateline.