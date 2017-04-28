In The Arts: Winnie The Pooh Kids

Kelsey Montoya, Director and Madi Frost, Music Director, both from Cardboard Playhouse, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to their performance of Winnie the Pooh Kids.

This is a family-friendly production for kids by kids. Ticket are $10 and can be purchased at the door.

The show is April 28th through the 30th at The South Broadway Cultural Center. Friday and Saturday the show is at 7 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday. For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living