Francis meets Egypt’s president

CAIRO (AP) —Pope Francis has met Egypt’s president at the start of a historic, two-day visit to the Muslim majority Arab nation fighting an insurgency by Islamic militants.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on Friday received the Catholic pontiff at his opulent Ittihadya palace, where a military band played the national anthems of the Vatican and Egypt as both leaders stood in attention.

Francis departed Cairo airport with the window of his blue fiat rolled down, in keeping with his wishes for a normal car and not an armored motorcade.

The Pope’s visit is designed to forge a united Christian-Muslim front against religious militancy and it is toward that aim that he will attend later Friday an international peace conference organized by Al-Azhar, the world’s primary seat of Sunni Islamic learning.