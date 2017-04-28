For Your Health: Dangers Of Noise Induced Hearing Loss

Dr. Kathleen Romero, Doctor of Audiology from Romero Hearing, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the dangers musicians face with a noise-induced hearing loss.

Musicians do need to be aware of the dangers of hearing loss and once it happens it sets in the only option is to treat it. Short term effects include ringing in the ears after exposure, long term damage includes hearing loss.

For more on a noise-induced hearing loss or and hearing questions in general, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Romero Hearing