Five possible victims may be tied to APS debate coach accused of rape

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New details are emerging in the investigation into the APS high school debate coach accused of raping a 17-year-old student.

A BCSO spokesperson says there are possibly five additional victims tied to 36-year-old Luis Chavez and that the investigation is still underway.

Chavez, an educational assistant at Rio Grande high school was arrested Monday night.

Deputies say the teenager reported having an on-going sexual relationship with him.

They say it started on a school trip to Phoenix when the student was given alcohol.

Earlier this week a judge released Chavez on his own recognizance.

Chavez can’t have any contact with the alleged victim and must wear a GPS monitor.