Facebook post causes panic over El Pinto salsa

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Panicked New Mexicans flooded social media after learning hundreds of bottles of El Pinto salsa were destined for destruction.

A Facebook post was pleading with people in the Dallas area to find someone who could take 500 cases of El Pinto salsa or it would be destroyed.

KRQE News 13 called El Pinto to find out what was going on. Turns out it’s only 500 bottles of salsa. El Pinto said a Texas distributor was unable to sell the bottles.

El pinto says it wasn’t worth the cost to ship them back home so they were looking for a good home for them.

They are working with some Dallas homeless shelters and food pantries to make sure they don’t go to waste.